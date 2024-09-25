Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Elliot Fischer, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. After touring the aircraft, personnel were given the opportunity to participate in a flight simulator of the same aircraft they learned about. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)