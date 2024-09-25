Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kierra Goins, 51st Medical Group optometrist, takes a photo with an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Personnel are briefed on the mission of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the U-2 Dragon Lady before getting to tour the aircraft in person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)