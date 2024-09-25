Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kierra Goins, 51st Medical Group optometrist, takes a photo with an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Personnel are briefed on the mission of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the U-2 Dragon Lady before getting to tour the aircraft in person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 00:17
|Photo ID:
|8662186
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-CN389-1105
|Resolution:
|5763x3834
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
