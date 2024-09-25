Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen load a munition on a bomb-lift vehicle during the Hawgsmoke 2024 weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. The competition brought together units from different bases to determine which unit had the best weapons load crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)