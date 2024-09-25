Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen load a munition on a bomb-lift vehicle during the Hawgsmoke 2024 weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. The competition brought together units from different bases to determine which unit had the best weapons load crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8661541
    VIRIN: 240912-F-KQ087-1274
    Resolution: 5217x3471
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

