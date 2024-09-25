Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mercedes Howard McCune, 358th Fighter Squadron load crew member, secures a munition on a bomb-lift vehicle during the Hawgsmoke 2024 weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. The competition gave each participating crew the opportunity to experience how quickly they may have to perform integrated combat turns downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)