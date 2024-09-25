Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman reviews a checklist during the Hawgsmoke 2024 weapons load competition Sept. 12, 2024, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen used checklists to ensure all required actions were performed correctly and in proper order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)