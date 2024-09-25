A U.S. Airman reviews a checklist during the Hawgsmoke 2024 weapons load competition Sept. 12, 2024, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen used checklists to ensure all required actions were performed correctly and in proper order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 15:02
|Photo ID:
|8661547
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-KQ087-1390
|Resolution:
|5614x3735
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.