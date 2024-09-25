Hawgsmoke 2024 load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen move a training bomb into place so it can be loaded onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the Hawgsmoke 2024 Weapons Load Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. Teams were scored with a point system that factored in the number of discrepancies and the efficiency of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)