240922-N-PH222-1007 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) Capt. William Patterson, right, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, presents a gift on behalf of U.S. 7th Fleet to the Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, as a thank you for the efforts made during the Nov. 2023 CV-22 mishap. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|09.22.2024
|09.25.2024 09:33
|8660801
|240922-N-PH222-1007
|5804x4146
|12.8 MB
|JP
|3
|0
U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Breeden