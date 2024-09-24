U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240922-N-PH222-1007 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) Capt. William Patterson, right, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, presents a gift on behalf of U.S. 7th Fleet to the Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, as a thank you for the efforts made during the Nov. 2023 CV-22 mishap. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)