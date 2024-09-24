Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

    JAPAN

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240922-N-PH222-1007 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) Capt. William Patterson, right, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, presents a gift on behalf of U.S. 7th Fleet to the Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, as a thank you for the efforts made during the Nov. 2023 CV-22 mishap. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8660801
    VIRIN: 240922-N-PH222-1007
    Resolution: 5804x4146
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Memorial
    Yakushima

