U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

240922-N-PH222-1015 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) The Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, speaks to Vice Adm. OMACHI Katsushi, Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet, Capt. William Patterson, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Col. Ming Xu, Deputy Commander, 353d Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, during an office call on Yakushima Island, Japan, Sept. 22, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)