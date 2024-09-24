U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240922-N-PH222-1021 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) The Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, speaks to Vice Adm. OMACHI Katsushi, Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet, and to Capt. William Patterson, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, during an office call on Yakushima Island, Japan, Sept. 22, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)