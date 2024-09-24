Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

    JAPAN

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240922-N-PH222-1021 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) The Mayor of Yakushima, Kouji Araki, speaks to Vice Adm. OMACHI Katsushi, Commander in Chief, Self Defense Fleet, and to Capt. William Patterson, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, during an office call on Yakushima Island, Japan, Sept. 22, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:33
    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Memorial
    Yakushima

