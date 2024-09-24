U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force 73, 353d Special Operations Wing Participate in a Memorial Service on Yakushima Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240922-N-PH222-1001 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Sept. 22, 2024) Capt. William Patterson, Chief of Staff, U.S. 7th Fleet, Capt. Axel Steiner, Chief of Staff, Commander, Task Force 73, and Col. Ming Xu, Deputy Commander, 353d Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, participate in a memorial service on Yakushima Island, Japan, Sept. 22, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)