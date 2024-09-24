Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing guide Shane Flanagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, and regional Australian Armed Forces leaders at Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB), Qatar, Sept. 21, 2024. The U.S. and Australian Armed Forces have developed a close relationship in conducting joint and coalition operations, training and exercising, intelligence cooperation, and capability development for the last 70 years. The visit to AUAB served as an opportunity to enhance the U.S. and Australian partnership in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)