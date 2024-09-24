Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Shane Flanagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, middle, meets with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2024. The U.S. and Australian Armed Forces have developed a close relationship in conducting joint and coalition operations, training and exercising, intelligence cooperation, and capability development for the last 70 years. The visit to AUAB served as an opportunity to enhance the U.S. and Australian partnership in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    CENTCOM
    Australia
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Indo-Pacific
    Shane Flanagan

