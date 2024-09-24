Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Ehmen, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, welcomes Shane Flanagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2024. Ehmen and Flanagan met to enhance the U.S.-Australian military relationship in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 05:04
    Photo ID: 8660682
    VIRIN: 240921-F-IA158-1025
    Resolution: 7214x4809
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR
    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR
    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR
    Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Australia
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Indo-Pacific
    Shane Flanagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download