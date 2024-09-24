Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Ehmen, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, welcomes Shane Flanagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2024. Ehmen and Flanagan met to enhance the U.S.-Australian military relationship in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)