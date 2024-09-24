Australian ambassador visits U.S. Airmen, enhances military relationship in USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Ehmen, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, middle, welcomes Shane Flanagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, and regional Australian Armed Forces leaders at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2024. Ehmen and Flanagan met to enhance the U.S.-Australian military relationship in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)
