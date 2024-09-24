Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Military veterans and volunteers of Honor Flight Arizona pose for a group photo at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2024. HFA, a volunteer-based organization, dedicates itself to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective wars they fought in Washington, at no cost to the veteran. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 17:31
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
