    Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024 [Image 5 of 8]

    Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Military veterans and volunteers from Honor Flight Arizona board their departing bus at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2024. The Honor Flight event sought to recognize veterans and their service and allow them to visit various historical sites including the Maryland Museum of Military History. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8659874
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-UO452-1019
    Resolution: 3972x2643
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

