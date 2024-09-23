Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Military veteran from Honor Flight Arizona listens to a museum volunteer explain a display in the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2024. The Honor Flight event sought to recognize veterans and their service and allow them to visit various historical sites including the Maryland Museum of Military History. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)