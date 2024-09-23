Honor Flight Arizona visits Maryland Museum of Military History September 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Military veterans and volunteers walk across a drill floor while participating in Honor Flight Arizona at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2024. HFA, a volunteer-based organization, dedicates itself to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective wars they fought in Washington, at no cost to the veteran. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)