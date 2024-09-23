405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, enjoy a late breakfast at a dining tent supported by the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program. LOGCAP provides multiple base life support services at three sites in the Black Sea area. In addition to the air base in Romania, LOGCAP supports the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria and the Kürecik Radar Station in Türkiye. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)