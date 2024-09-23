405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contracted dining assistants prepare for another meal at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program provides Soldiers and Army Civilians there with multiple services to include chemical latrines, handwash stations, billeting, electrical power, and dining and food service support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)