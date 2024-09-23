Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area [Image 2 of 4]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Contracted dining assistants prepare for another meal at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program provides Soldiers and Army Civilians there with multiple services to include chemical latrines, handwash stations, billeting, electrical power, and dining and food service support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    LOGCAP
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe

