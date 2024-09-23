405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

One of the critical services the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program provides to Soldiers and Army Civilians at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania is chemical latrines and handwash stations. LOGCAP helps to ensure the Soldiers and Army Civilians deployed there receive the necessary base life support services required to complete their missions. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)