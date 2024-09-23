Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Derek Beck, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment first sergeant, briefs Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, during training with the SGT STOUT system Sept. 19 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8658114
    VIRIN: 240919-A-JK865-1602
    Resolution: 7024x5619
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad 24
    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad
    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad
    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad
    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad
    Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download