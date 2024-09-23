U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Derek Beck, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment first sergeant, briefs Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, during training with the SGT STOUT system Sept. 19 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8658114
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-JK865-1602
|Resolution:
|7024x5619
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS