U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, poses for a photo with air defenders assigned to 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment after the completion of Avenger Triad 24 Sept. 19 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Computer-assisted exercises like Avenger Triad are a perfect venue for testing cutting-edge technologies, concepts, and formations in a simulated environment
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8658113
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-JK865-9867
|Resolution:
|7103x5682
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.