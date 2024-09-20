Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad [Image 4 of 6]

    10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for a photo after the completion of Avenger Triad 24 Sept. 19 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Computer-assisted exercises like Avenger Triad are a perfect venue for testing cutting-edge technologies, concepts, and formations in a simulated environment

