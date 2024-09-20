10th AAMDC Command Sgt. Maj. visits 52D ADA air defenders for Avenger Triad

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, recognizes air defender with 52D ADA Brigade after the completion of Avenger Triad 24 Sept. 19 in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Computer-assisted exercises like Avenger Triad are a perfect venue for testing cutting-edge technologies, concepts, and formations in a simulated environment