10th AAMDC hosts Hail and Farewell Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Candice Castillo, 10th AAMDC Headquarters and Headquarters Battery commander, and 1st Lt. Lucas Sekutera, 10th AAMDC Headquarters and Headquarters Battery outgoing executive office, pose for a photo during an event Sept 20 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Hail and Farewell ceremony welcomes new Team 10 members and recognizes those departing for their new assignments (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).