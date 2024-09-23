10th AAMDC hosts Hail and Farewell Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeffery Long, 10th AAMDC chief of staff, introduces Col. Steven Rachamim, 10th AAMDC Assistant Chief of Staff Operations and Training G-3, during an event Sept 20 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Hail and Farewell ceremony welcomes new Team 10 members and recognizes those departing for their new assignments (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).