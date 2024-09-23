Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC hosts Hail and Farewell Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    10th AAMDC hosts Hail and Farewell Ceremony 2024

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor, 10th AAMDC G-5 sergeant major, speaks during an event Sept 20 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Hail and Farewell ceremony welcomes new Team 10 members and recognizes those departing for their new assignments (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8658097
    VIRIN: 240920-A-JK865-8028
    Resolution: 6968x5574
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
