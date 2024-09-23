10th AAMDC hosts Hail and Farewell Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, introduces Capt. Nathan LeBaron, 10th AAMDC executive officer to the commanding general, during an event Sept 20 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Hail and Farewell ceremony welcomes new Team 10 members and recognizes those departing for their new assignments (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).