UTSI celebrates 60 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert L. Young, University of Tennessee Space Institute deputy director for educational programs, left, is photographed in 1965 with the first three Air Force officers to make Master of Science courses in aerospace engineering at UTSI. Pictured with Young, from left, are 1st Lieutenants Elmer Goins, Jimmie Young and Johnny Rampy. The first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. In November 1965, the first classes were held on the UTSI campus, which is now situated across 365 acres of property near Arnold AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo)