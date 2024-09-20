UTSI celebrates 60 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Systems Command scientists and engineers attending a University of Tennessee Space Institute course being taught at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., inspect the then-under construction UTSI in 1965. The first classes were held in the new UTSI building that November, but the first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo)