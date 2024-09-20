Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTSI celebrates 60 years [Image 4 of 6]

    UTSI celebrates 60 years

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    Air Force Systems Command scientists and engineers attending a University of Tennessee Space Institute course being taught at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., inspect the then-under construction UTSI in 1965. The first classes were held in the new UTSI building that November, but the first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo)

