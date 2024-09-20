UTSI celebrates 60 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This aerial view shows the University of Tennessee Space Institute under construction in 1965. The first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. In November 1965, the first classes were held on the UTSI campus, which is now situated across 365 acres of property near Arnold AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo)