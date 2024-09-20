Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTSI celebrates 60 years [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UTSI celebrates 60 years

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    This aerial view shows the University of Tennessee Space Institute under construction in 1965. The first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. In November 1965, the first classes were held on the UTSI campus, which is now situated across 365 acres of property near Arnold AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:59
    Photo ID: 8657330
    VIRIN: 240923-F-IL571-1003
    Resolution: 1854x1387
    Size: 205.16 KB
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTSI celebrates 60 years [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UTSI celebrates 60 years
    UTSI celebrates 60 years
    UTSI celebrates 60 years
    UTSI celebrates 60 years
    UTSI celebrates 60 years
    UTSI celebrates 60 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UTSI celebrates 60 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th anniversary
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base
    UTSI
    University of Tennessee Space Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download