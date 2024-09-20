UTSI celebrates 60 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Bernard Schriever, commander of the Air Force Systems Command, sixth from left, and then-Arnold Engineering Development Center Commander Brig. Gen. Lee Gossick, fifth from right, are photographed in 1966 with a group of U.S. Air Force officers attending the University of Tennessee Space Institute as full-time students. The first UTSI classes began on Sept. 24, 1964, in offices provided by the Air Force at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. In November 1965, the first classes were held on the UTSI campus, which is now situated across 365 acres of property near Arnold AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo)