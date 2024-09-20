Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10]

    Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A table in memory of U.S. military prisoners of war and those missing in action stands on display during a National POW/MIA Recognition Day event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Airmen assigned to FAFB completed a 24-hour ruck march in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The march began at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Riverfront Park and ended at Fairchild AFB with participants keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. Every year, the third Friday in September is recognized in the United States as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Department of Defense is steadfast in its commitment to finding, recovering, identifying and repatriating the remains of its heroes who are unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

