Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march

An Airman assigned to the 336th Training Group wears a patch honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action prior to them starting a 24-hour ruck march for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 19, 2024. The march began at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Riverfront Park and ended at Fairchild AFB with participants keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. The event concluded with a recognition ceremony honoring all American prisoners of war, missing in action and their families. Every year, the third Friday in September is recognized in the United States as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Department of Defense is steadfast in its commitment to finding, recovering, identifying and repatriating the remains of its heroes who are unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)