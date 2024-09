Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Garret Bilbo, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Russel, 92nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader, complete the final portion of a 24-hour ruck march honoring National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. The march began at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Riverfront Park and ended at Fairchild AFB with participants keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. The event concluded with a recognition ceremony where Bilbo delivered remarks honoring all American prisoners of war, missing in action and their families. Every year, the third Friday in September is recognized in the United States as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Department of Defense is steadfast in its commitment to finding, recovering, identifying and repatriating the remains of its heroes who are unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)