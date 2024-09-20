Fairchild honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day with 24-hour ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial statue is on display at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 19, 2024. Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base gathered in front of the memorial prior to starting a 24-hour ruck march in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. During the ruck march, participants kept the POW/MIA flag in constant motion. The ruck march began at the memorial and concluded at Fairchild AFB. Every year, the third Friday in September is recognized in the United States as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Department of Defense is steadfast in its commitment to finding, recovering, identifying and repatriating the remains of its heroes who are unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)