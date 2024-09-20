104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jeremy Palastry, incoming 104th Maintenance Operations Flight commander, celebrates with this family and fellow airmain during the 104th Maintenance Flight change of command ceremony, September 21, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. During the change of command, Maj. Doug Marchesseualt relinqueshed command of the Maintenance Operations Flight to Capt. Polastry.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)