104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Steven Reynolds, 104th Maintenance Group Commander, left, gives the ceremonial guidon to Capt. Jeremy Palastry, incoming 104th Maintenance Operations Flight commander, right, during a change of command ceremony September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)