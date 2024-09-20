104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

104th Maintenance Operations Flight performs a change of command ceremony, September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. During the change of command, Maj. Doug Marchasseault relinquished command of the Maintenance Operations Flight to Capt. Jeremy Polastry.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)