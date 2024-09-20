Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command [Image 2 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    104th Maintenance Operations Flight performs a change of command ceremony, September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. During the change of command, Maj. Doug Marchasseault relinquished command of the Maintenance Operations Flight to Capt. Jeremy Polastry.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8656645
    VIRIN: 240920-Z-DY432-1042
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 229.37 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

