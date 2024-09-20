104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Operations Flight holds change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Doug Marchessaeult, 104th Maintenance Operations Flight commander, right, salutes before passing the ceremonial guidon to Col. Steven Reynolds, 104th Maintenance Group Commander, left, during a change of command ceremony September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Marchesseault relinquished command of the 104th Maintenance Operations Flight to Capt. Jeremy Polastry, incoming 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Opererations Flight commander.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)