USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James Hecker speaks with Lt. Col. Allen Little, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing director of staff at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Hecker recognized the critical role the wing played in supporting the safe and efficient withdrawal of U.S. personnel and assets from Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)