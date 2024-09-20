USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James Hecker returns a salute to Tech. Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing future operations division chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Stewart was recognized for her contributions to the Niger retrograde. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)