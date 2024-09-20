Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW [Image 4 of 6]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW

    GERMANY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James Hecker returns a salute to Tech. Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing future operations division chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Stewart was recognized for her contributions to the Niger retrograde. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8656370
    VIRIN: 240903-F-GC720-6491
    Resolution: 4555x3030
    Size: 966.77 KB
    Location: DE
    Ramstein AB
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    409 AEG
    406th AEW

