USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW

U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James Hecker addresses Airmen from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Hecker recognized outstanding performers from the wing, highlighting their contributions and response to the Niger retrograde. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)