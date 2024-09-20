USAFE-AFAFRICA commander recgonizes Airmen from the 406th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. James Hecker returns a salute to Master Sgt. Eric Nunez, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing material management functional area manager, at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Nunez was recognized for his contributions to the Niger retrograde. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)