Several support organizations and agencies set up information booths inside the Post Exchange, Sept. 21, in support of Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Drum. Representatives from Army Emergency Relief, Department of Veterans Services, and the Wounded Warrior Project, among others, spoke with retirees and veterans and answered their questions. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8656360
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-XX986-1006
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS
Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
