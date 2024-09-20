Military retirees gathered outside Clark Hall on Sept. 21 for the annual Retiree Appreciation Day ceremony at Fort Drum, which included remarks from Lynn Peterson, Army Retirement Services Program manager. Afterward retirees attended a benefits briefing and personnel services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8656358
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-XX986-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
No keywords found.