Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, administers the oath of re-enlistment to Cpl. Dylan Henley during the Retiree Appreciation Ceremony, Sept. 21, at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
