Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, addresses the audience during the Retiree Appreciation Ceremony, Sept. 21, at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8656357
    VIRIN: 240921-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support
    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum welcomes retiree community for day of appreciation, support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Retirement Services Office
    Fort Drum Retiree Appreciation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download