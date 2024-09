Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Dameron, 8th Fighter Wing Leaning In Virtual Experience program facilitator leads discussion after a LIVE session during a senior noncommissioned officer professional education seminar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. The program provides Airmen of all ranks an opportunity to practice having difficult conversations with a virtual avatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)